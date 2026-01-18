Syrian govt seizes strategic town in Raqqa from Kurdish forces

TABQA: Government forces seized a strategic town Sunday in eastern Syria, part of an ongoing push against Kurdish-led forces east of the Euphrates River.

This came after tensions between Damascus and the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces flared earlier this month, leading to deadly clashes and the government taking control of three Aleppo neighbourhoods from Kurdish fighters.

Sunday’s military push into Tabqa in the province of Raqqa is viewed as critical due to a dam that controls the southward flow deeper into areas under the SDF. The town is also home to a military air base.

An Associated Press reporter saw residents coming out of their homes to welcome the Syrian troops while waving the national flag.

Since leading an insurgency to oust Bashar Assad in December 2024, President Ahmad al-Sharaa has struggled to assert full control across the war-torn country and to appeal to minorities sceptical of Syria’s Islamist-led rule. The government and the SDF have traded accusations of violating an agreement in March that would reintegrate northeastern Syria and Kurdish-led forces with the government. The SDF controls large swaths of northeastern Syria and for years has been Washington’s key ally in combatting the extremist Islamic state group. Since Assad’s ouster, the United States has developed strong ties with Damascus and has tried to ease tensions between the two sides.

The US had urged calm after this month’s Aleppo clashes left 23 dead and tens of thousdands displaced. After the fighting halted, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi Friday said the group will withdraw its forces from the area to the east of the Euphrates following al-Sharaa’s announcement on measures adopted to strengthen Kurdish rights in Syria.

Last week, Syria’s Defense Ministry closed off a contested area in eastern Aleppo as a military zone, which includes part of a tense frontline that divides the areas under government and SDF control. And now, it seems government troops are heading deeper toward the city of Raqqa, one of the most significant in the country’s northeast under SDF control.

Tabqa is the latest of the mostly Arab majority areas that government forces have captured in Raqqa province, most. It remains unclear how deep into the Kurdish heartland the Syrian military will go. Syrian state media SANA reported Sunday that Kurdish forces detonated a bridge in the city, in an apparent bid to slow down Damascus’ advances into the city.