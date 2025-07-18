Syrian forces withdraw from Sweida after ceasefire
Damascus: Syrian government forces largely withdrew from the southern province of Sweida Thursday following days of vicious clashes with militias of the Druze minority.
Under a ceasefire agreement reached the day before, which largely halted the hostilities, Druze factions and clerics have been appointed to maintain internal security in Sweida, Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa said in an address broadcast early Thursday.
The dayslong fighting threatened to unravel Syria’s postwar political transition and brought in further military intervention by its powerful
neighbour Israel.
