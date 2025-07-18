MillenniumPost
Home > World > Syrian forces withdraw from Sweida after ceasefire
World

Syrian forces withdraw from Sweida after ceasefire

BY Agencies18 July 2025 12:35 AM IST

Damascus: Syrian government forces largely withdrew from the southern province of Sweida Thursday following days of vicious clashes with militias of the Druze minority.

Under a ceasefire agreement reached the day before, which largely halted the hostilities, Druze factions and clerics have been appointed to maintain internal security in Sweida, Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa said in an address broadcast early Thursday.

The dayslong fighting threatened to unravel Syria’s postwar political transition and brought in further military intervention by its powerful

neighbour Israel.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X