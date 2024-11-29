Syria insurgents breach second largest city of Aleppo: Fighters

Beirut: Syrian insurgents have breached Syria’s second largest city, Aleppo, after blowing up two car bombs and were clashing with government forces on Friday, according to a Syria war monitor and fighters.

Insurgents have been approaching Aleppo city for days and have seized several towns and villages along the way.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the insurgents blew up two car bombs at the city’s western edge on Friday.

An insurgent commander issued a recorded message posted on social media calling on the city’s residents to cooperate with the advancing forces.

Thousands of Syrian insurgents pushed on with their advances on government-held areas in the country’s northwest, reaching the outskirts of Aleppo

and wrestling control of several strategic towns and villages along the way,

activists and fighters said on Friday.

Syria’s state media said projectiles from insurgents landed in the student

accommodations at Aleppo’s university in the city centre, killing four people, including two students.

Public transportation to the city has also been diverted from the main highway linking Aleppo to the capital Damascus to avoid clashes, state-controlled media reported.