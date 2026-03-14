Sweden probes tanker accused of using false flag in Baltic Sea

Stockholm: Swedish authorities are investigating a tanker that was allegedly sailing under a false flag in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish Coast Guard boarded the “Sea Owl I” on Thursday off the coast of Trelleborg, Sweden. The tanker was sailing under the flag of the Comoros islands off East Africa, though the coast guard says investigators believe that was not its correct flag. The tanker is also on the EU sanctions list and had been travelling from Brazil to Russia, the coast guard said in a news release.

It was previously used to transport oil between those two countries though it did not appear to have cargo on Thursday. agencies