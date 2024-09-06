Sweden joins countries seeking to end screen time for children under 2

Stockholm: Sweden says children under the age of 2 should not be exposed to any digital screens. The recommendations, issued by the Scandinavian country’s public health agency earlier this month as a new school year begins, are the latest in a worldwide effort to limit screen time for young children. The coronavirus lockdowns exacerbated the problem as schools turned to Zoom for distance-learning and parents relied on TV shows and movies to keep their children occupied while they worked from home.

Sweden suggests that toddlers should not have any exposure to digital screens, including television. The recommendations ease slightly as the children age: From 2 to 5 years old, they should have a maximum of one hour a day in front of a screen, while for youngsters aged 6 to 12 it’s two hours. Teenagers should have no more than three hours of screen time a day. Sweden’s suggestions came after research found that children reported negative effects like poorer sleep, depression and limited physical activity with high use of digital devices.