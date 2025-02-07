Sweden campus shooting: Police claim shooter linked with school

Orebro: The shooter who earlier this week killed 10 people in Sweden’s worst mass shooting was connected to the adult education centre where he opened fire with at least one rifle-like weapon, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Authorities said the gunman, who has not yet been officially identified, may have attended school there before Tuesday’s violence on the school campus west of Stockholm.

The shooter was later found dead with three guns, 10 empty magazines and a large amount of unused ammunition next to his body, officials told a news conference. It was not clear how he died but officials said officers did not return his gunfire. The school, Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training, and programmes for people with intellectual disabilities. It is on the outskirts of Orebro, about 200 km from Stockholm.

Some 130 officers arrived Tuesday after alarms summoned them to the school to find chaos across the campus. They described the scene as an “inferno” and believe the gunman turned his weapon toward them as they entered the building. “Dead people, injured people, screams and smoke,” local police chief

Lars Wirén said.