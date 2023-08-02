Suu Kyi has some of her prison sentences reduced

Bangkok: Myanmar’s military-led government has reduced the prison sentences of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a clemency connected to a religious holiday in the Buddhist-majority country, state media said Tuesday.

Former President Win Myint also had his sentence reduced as part of the clemency granted to more than 7,000 prisoners.

But Suu Kyi, 78, still must serve a total of 27 years out of the 33 she was originally imprisoned for.

The head of Myanmar’s military council, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, granted the clemency order to reduce the sentences in five cases against Suu Kyi in which she was convicted for violating coronavirus restrictions, illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and sedition, according to a report on state MRTV.

She was initially sentenced for 19 offenses that her supporters and rights group say were attempts to discredit her and legitimise the 2021 army takeover while preventing her return to politics. The separate statement said that former president Win Myint was also pardoned for two offenses he was convicted for, which were violating coronavirus restrictions and sedition, cutting four years from his 12-year combined jail term. Win Myint was initially sentenced for a total of eight offenses. The military’s True News Information Team sent video footage to journalists in which the spokesperson for the ruling military council Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun can be seen answering reporters’ questions and saying he has not received any information about the reports that Suu Kyi has already been transferred from prison to a residence in the capital Naypyitaw.

“I haven’t heard anything about it,” Zaw Min Tun told journalists on Tuesday.

News of her transfer to house arrest was reported last week but not officially confirmed. The clemency was nnounced a day after Myanmar’s military extended the state of emergency it imposed when it seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government 2 1/2 years ago, forcing a further delay in elections it promised when it took over.

Several of Suu Kyi’s cases are awaiting final appeals.

Min Aung Hlaing pardoned a total of 7,749 prisoners and commuted the death sentences of others to commemorate the day the Buddha gave his first sermon, the MRTV report said.