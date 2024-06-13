Suspected attack by Houthi rebels sees missiles strike ship in Gulf of Aden

Dubai: A suspected attack Thursday by Yemen’s Houthi rebels saw missiles strike a ship in the Gulf of Aden,

authorities said, setting the vessel ablaze in what would be the latest such assault in their campaign over the Israel-Hamas war.

The attack happened in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen, the British military’s

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said.

It said the vessel caught fire in the attack.

The private security firm Ambrey said a merchant vessel made a radio distress call saying it had been struck by a missile.

The ship was “en route from Malaysia to Venice, Italy,” Ambrey said.

It added that the ship was “aligned with the Houthi target profile,” without elaborating.