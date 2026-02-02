Supplies running out at Syria’s al-Hol camp

Al-Hassakeh: An international humanitarian organisation has warned that supplies are running out at a camp in northeast Syria housing thousands of people linked to the Islamic State group, as the government struggles to establish control over an area formerly controlled by Kurdish fighters.

The late Friday statement from Save the Children came a week after government forces captured al-Hol camp, which is home to more than 24,000 people, mostly children and women, including many wives or widows of IS members.

The capture of the camp came after intense fighting earlier this month between government forces and members of the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian

Democratic Forces, during which forces loyal to interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa captured wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria.

The SDF signed a deal to end the fighting after suffering major defeats, but sporadic clashes between it and the government have continued.

Save the Children said that “critical supplies in al-Hol camp are running dangerously low” as clashes are blocking the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.