‘Supermen from India!’ Sachin leads praises

New Delhi: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar led the way as the Indian cricket fraternity on Monday lavished praise on the Shubman Gill-led team after the stunning win in the fifth Test against England.

Tendulkar lauded the team’s performance, rating them a perfect 10. “Test cricket... absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win,” Tendulkar tweeted. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly praised the team’s consistency and key performers. “Exceptional series from jadeja, Washington, pant ..so much consistency from this young team. @bcci.”

Former batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on ‘X’: “Series drawn but India take the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on boundary count @MichaelVaughan #ENGvIND.”