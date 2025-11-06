Sudan’s paramilitary kills at least 40 people

Cairo: An attack by Sudan’s paramilitary force on the city of el-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan province, killed at least 40 civilians, local media reported,

following reports of atrocities elsewhere in the region as the two-year war intensifies.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said dozens were injured in Monday’s attack but didn’t specify the perpetrators.

It warned that the humanitarian situation across Kordofan was worsening. The

Sudan Tribune and other media said

the RSF launched drone strikes targeting a funeral service in el-Obeid on Monday, killing the civilians.

The Kordofan and neighbouring Darfur regions emerged as the epicentre of Sudan’s war over the past months. Last week, the

RSF seized el-Fasher, the last army stronghold in Darfur, and advanced into neighbouring Kordofan.

The war between the RSF and the military began in 2023, when tensions erupted between the two former allies that were meant to oversee a democratic transition after a 2019 uprising.

The fighting has killed at least 40,000 people, according to the World Health Organization, and displaced 12 million. Over 24 million people are facing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Program.