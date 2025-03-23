Sudanese activists say 45 dead in attack on Darfur city

CAIRO: A Sudanese pro-democracy activist group said Saturday that at least 45 people have been killed after members of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group entered a city in the western region of Darfur. The Resistance Committees, a network of youth groups tracking Sudan’s war, said the RSF carried out attacks in the city of al-Maliha over the past two days.

The dead included at least a dozen women, according to a partial casualty list published by the activist group.

The paramilitary group claimed on Thursday to have seized al-Maliha, a strategic North Darfur city near Chad and Libya. Sudan’s military confirmed fighting in the area but did not acknowledge losing control. El-Fasher, 200 kilometres south, remains under military control

despite RSF attacks.