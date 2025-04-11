Sudan faces world’s worst crisis as 2nd anniversary of war nears: UN

Geneva: A nearly two-year-old war has engulfed Sudan in the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and led the African country to become the only nation experiencing famine, a senior UN official has said.

Nearly 25 million people — half of Sudan’s population — face extreme hunger, while people are dying in famine-hit areas in western Darfur, said Shaun Hughes, the World Food Programme’s emergency coordinator for Sudan and the region, Thursday.

Sudan plunged into conflict on April 15, 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including the vast western Darfur region.

Since then, at least 20,000 people have been tallied as being killed, though the number is likely far higher.

“By any metric, this is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” Hughes told UN reporters, pointing to over 8 million people displaced within Sudan and 4 million who have fled across borders. “The scale of what is unfolding threatens to dwarf anything we have seen in decades.”