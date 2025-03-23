Student-led NCP calls for ban on Awami League

DHAKA: The student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday called for banning Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, accusing it of establishing fascism in Bangladesh.

At a protest in Shahbagh, NCP’s Akhtar Hossain urged authorities to revoke the

party’s registration, asserting that people ousted it through mass protests last August, forcing Hasina to flee to India.

NCP leaders condemned Awami League’s past elections and warned against efforts to restore its influence.

They pledged to resist any attempt to rehabilitate the party or its allies in Bangladesh’s politics.