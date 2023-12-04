Strong earthquake that sparked tsunami warning leaves 1 dead

Manila: A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after a tsunami warning was issued, officials said on Sunday.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake Saturday night had a magnitude of 7.6 and struck at a depth of 32 kilometres. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia, but later dropped its tsunami warning.

The USGS recorded a further earthquake Sunday with a magnitude of 6.6, east of the municipality of Hinuatan and at a depth of 56 kilometres, but there was no tsunami alert. The Philippine seismological agency described it as an aftershock.

In Japan, authorities issued evacuation orders late Saturday in various parts of Okinawa prefecture, including for the entire coastal area, affecting thousands of people.

A pregnant woman died after she, her husband and daughter were hit by a 15-feet (4.5-metre) concrete wall that collapsed in their neighbourhood as the ground shook and prompted them to flee from their house in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province, the city’s disaster-mitigation chief, Shieldon Isidoro, told The Associated Press.

Her husband and daughter were injured. Two other children and their parents jumped from a second-floor window in panic as their house swayed but were not injured after landing on a grassy lot, said Isidoro, who was at his home when the ground

started to shake.