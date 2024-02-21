Striking workers again close down Eiffel Tower

Paris: Striking workers again closed down the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday, the third day running that the landmark expected to be at the heart of celebrations for the Paris Olympics has been off-limits to visitors.

A message on the tower’s website also warned of more possible disruptions Thursday, if strikers continue their push for salary hikes and other concessions. “We apologise for the inconvenience,” it said. One of the strikers’ representatives, Denis Vavassori of the CGT union, has previously warned that their protest action “could go on for several days, even weeks”.

The operator of the 330-metre (1,083-foot) tower has not responded to requests for comment. Striking employees are demanding a salary increase proportionate to revenue from ticket sales.

They also want improved maintenance of the 135-year-old tower, which is showing traces of rust on some of its ironwork.

The tower earns millions of euros (dollars) annually for the city of Paris, said its owner, Paris deputy mayor

Emmanuel Gr goire.