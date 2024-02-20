Strike at Eiffel Tower turns visitors away for second day

Paris: A strike at the Eiffel Tower over poor financial management turned away visitors on Tuesday for the second consecutive day.

Denis Vavassori of the CGT union, which represents a large number of the Eiffel

Tower’s employees, said its members voted unanimously to extend the strike on Tuesday.

He said employees were willing to persist until their demands are met, but hope to reach an agreement with the Paris municipality, the monument’s owner, before the start of the

Summer Games.