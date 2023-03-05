Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; two deaths reported

California: A large storm system spouting heavy winds and possible tornados in Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky damaged homes and buildings, downed trees, left thousands without power and was blamed for the deaths of two people on Friday as it marched eastward, threatening heavy snow in the Midwest and Northeast. After spawning likely tornadoes overnight in Texas and Louisiana that damaged a university campus, the storms threatened the Tennessee and Ohio valleys with high winds and more tornadoes as they moved toward New England, officials said.

A 70-year-old man sitting in his truck as strong winds blew through Talledega County, Alabama, was killed Friday when a tree fell onto the vehicle. Coroner Shaddix Murphy said it happened about 11.30 am as a storm system came through the area. “The death appears to be weather-related, with the winds we were having at the time,” Murphy said. The victim was identified as Allen Cooley of Talledega.

In west central Mississippi, a person was killed inside a vehicle Friday after a tree, toppled by strong winds, struck the car. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has not identified the person but said in a news release that their death is being considered as weather-related.

Parts of southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana saw rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow and strong wind gusts on Friday, according to Indiana Michigan Power. The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings in parts of Indiana, Alabama and western Georgia. In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear warned of possible tornadoes and 55- to 65-mph (88- to 104-kph) wind gusts after rain moves through the state. Several school districts closed in anticipation.

“The wind will really kick in after the storm moves through,” Beshear said Friday. “I don’t want people to have confidence that it’s going to be safe.”

Power provider Ameren Illinois reported more than 18,000 customers without service in the central part of the state after storms packing wind gusts as high as 69 mph (111 kph) swept through the region.