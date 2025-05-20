Storms in US rip away homes, snuff out 28 lives in three states

London: Residents in Kentucky and Missouri sifted through damage in tornado-stricken neighbourhoods, still on edge Sunday for more severe weather ahead after storms that killed more than two dozen people as they swept through parts of the Midwest and South.

Kentucky was hardest hit as a devastating tornado damaged hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles about and left many homeless. At least 19 people were killed, most of them in southeastern Laurel County.

Meteorologists predicted a fresh “multi-day” mix of dangerous weather conditions across the nation’s midsection with heavy rains, thunderstorms and potential tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service confirmed a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado Sunday afternoon near Mingus, Texas, about 110 kilometres west of Fort Worth. Significant damage but no immediate casualties were reported in Palo Pinto County, which includes Mingus.

Forecasters warned of hail the size of tennis balls in that area, and damaging hail elsewhere in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Jeff Wyatt’s home of 17 years was destroyed along with much of his neighbourhood in London, Kentucky. Wyatt, his wife and two of their children scarcely made it to safety in a hallway while the roof and family room were ripped away. On Sunday, the family returned to the wrecked home to collect photos, baby blankets and other keepsakes.“If we would have been there 10 seconds longer, we would have been gone with the family

room,” Wyatt said.