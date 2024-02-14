Storms bring destructive winds, ignite wildfires in state of Victoria

Powerful winds have killed a man and brought widespread destruction across Australia’s second-most populous state, leaving 530,000 homes and businesses without power and fanning fires that razed homes and injured five firefighters, officials said on Wednesday.

Winds of up to 157 kph (98 mph) toppled six electricity transmission towers on Tuesday and caused one of the highest number of power outages Victoria state had ever experienced, Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent said.

“The storms were the most destructive in years and years and unfortunately from time to time this can occur,” Nugent told reporters, referring to the widespread power outages.

A 50-year-old dairy farmer was killed by flying debris while driving a tractor near Mirboo North in southeast Victoria on Tuesday, Nugent said.

Storms also brought lightning strikes that sparked several forest fires in the west of the state, damaging homes in the township of Pomonal. Nugent confirmed houses had been lost but declined to provide an estimate of how many. Five firefighters who were protecting Pomonal sustained minor burns from cinders on Tuesday night when the fire changed direction and burnt over their truck, officials said.

Weather conditions had eased on Wednesday and the fire risk had diminished.

Temperatures had exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Victoria on Tuesday. But maximums were forecast to be closer to 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

The number of homes and businesses without power had fallen to 220,000 by Wednesday morning.