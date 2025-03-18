Staying true to his promise, Trump to release JFK files

Dallas: President Donald Trump says files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy will be released on Tuesday without any redactions, making good on a promise he made during his campaign.

Trump told reporters Monday that his administration will be releasing 80,000 files, though it’s not clear how many of those are among the millions of pages of records that have already been made public.

“We have a tremendous amount of paper. You’ve got a lot of reading,” Trump said while at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington.

He also said he doesn’t believe anything will be redacted from the files. “I said, Just don’t redact. You can’t redact,” he said.

Many who have studied what’s been released so far by the government say the public shouldn’t anticipate any earth-shattering revelations from the newly released documents, but there is still intense interest in details related to the assassination and the events surrounding it. Shortly after he was sworn into office, Trump ordered the release of the remaining classified files related to the assassination, which has spawned countless conspiracy theories.

He directed the national intelligence director and attorney general to develop a plan to release the records. The order also aimed to declassify the remaining federal records related to the 1968 assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

After signing the order, Trump handed the pen to an aide and directed that it be given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration’s top health official. He’s the nephew of John F. Kennedy and son of Robert

F. Kennedy.