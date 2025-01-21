Starmer says UK-US relationship will flourish

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken of the relationship shared by the UK and the US as a “uniquely close bond” which would continue to flourish as Donald Trump was sworned in as the 47th President of the United States of America in Washington DC on Monday.

Extending “warmest congratulations” on behalf of the British government, Starmer sought to focus on Trump’s historical ties with the UK – a reference to his familial connection through his Scotland-born mother.

He stressed that the second Trump presidency would see both nations tackle “global challenges” together as they work towards growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

“For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond. Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity,” said Starmer in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.

“With President Trump’s long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue. The United Kingdom and the United States will work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.