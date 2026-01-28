Starmer heads to China seeking a thaw in relations

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to China, seeking a thaw in relations with Beijing at a time of strained ties with the United States. He’s hoping for an economic boost to Britain, but risks the wrath of China hawks at home — and of US President Donald Trump, who’s already heaping tariffs and criticism on America’s closest allies.

Starmer is due to meet China’s President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during the visit to Beijing and Shanghai that starts Wednesday, the first by a UK leader since 2018. He is expected to be accompanied by Business Secretary Peter Kyle and dozens of corporate chiefs as Britain seeks Chinese technology and investment, alongside greater access to the world’s second-largest economy for UK financial services, cars and Scotch whisky.

“China is no longer just the world’s factory; it is also becoming a global market,” said Zhao Minghao, a professor in the Institute of International Studies at Shanghai’s Fudan University.

The key word stressed by both sides is “pragmatic.” As Trump roils the world order, both London and Beijing are looking for a more stable relationship. China’s government said it sees the visit as an opportunity to enhance political trust and deepen “pragmatic cooperation.”

“In the current complex and volatile international situation, it is in the common interest of both peoples of China and the UK, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, to maintain communication and strengthen cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday at a daily briefing in Beijing. agencies