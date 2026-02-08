Starlink entry into Pak’s internet market delayed

Islamabad: The licence to Starlink to enter Pakistan’s satellite internet

market is delayed over data security concerns, the ongoing Musk-Trump fallout and competition from Chinese firms, local media reported on Sunday.

Starlink, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, is among several companies seeking approval to operate in Pakistan, but officials say unresolved security and geopolitical considerations have slowed the approval process.

The government has come to know that Starlink could transmit certain data bypassing Pakistan’s monitoring, regulatory and safety checks, reported the Express Tribune, citing sources.

“We cannot allow a license to Starlink without ensuring a safety check to ensure the safety of the data of consumers in Pakistan,” a senior government official was quoted as saying by Express Tribune.

According to the officials, the row between US President Donald

Trump and Elon Musk is another reason the Pakistani establishment is not ready to grant security clearance, fearing it could provoke displeasure from Trump.