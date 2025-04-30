MillenniumPost
Home > World > Stalingrad back on Russia’s civil aviation map
World

Stalingrad back on Russia’s civil aviation map

BY Agencies30 April 2025 11:21 PM IST

Moscow: In the run-up to Victory Day on May 9, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Russian government has restored the original name, Stalingrad, for the Volgograd International Airport.

Stalingrad was renamed Volgograd in 1961 during Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s de-Stalinisation drive.

The Battle of Stalingrad ended on February 2, 1943, with Soviet forces defeating Axis troops, marking a turning point in the Eastern

Front of WWII.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X