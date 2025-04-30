Stalingrad back on Russia’s civil aviation map

Moscow: In the run-up to Victory Day on May 9, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Russian government has restored the original name, Stalingrad, for the Volgograd International Airport.

Stalingrad was renamed Volgograd in 1961 during Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s de-Stalinisation drive.

The Battle of Stalingrad ended on February 2, 1943, with Soviet forces defeating Axis troops, marking a turning point in the Eastern

Front of WWII.