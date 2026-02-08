Stabbed Indian students in Russia recovering well

Moscow: Four Indian medical students, who were injured in a stabbing spree by a juvenile in a Russian university, are “stable and recovering well,” the Indian mission said here on Sunday.

These four Indians were among at least six people injured in the stabbing attack on Saturday at the State Medical University in Ufa, about 1,200 km east of the Russian capital, in Bashkortostan Republic.

Indian Consular officials from Kazan on Sunday visited the four

students at the hospital where they were taken after the stabbing incident.

“They are stable and recovering well. Our consul officer met them today in the hospital and also met other students in the hostel,” the Indian mission here said. “We are in regular touch with them.”

The attacker, a 15-year old student of class IX of a local school, armed with a knife entered the

medical university dormitory on Repina Street in Ufa and attacked the students living there.