Sri Lanka starts issuing temporary driving license to tourists at airport

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Sunday launched a programme to issue temporary driving licenses to tourists at the international airport.

“Foreign tourists and even Sri Lankan visitors to the country, who are not dual citizens, would be issued these licenses valid for a month,” Kamal Amarasinghe, the chief of the Motor Traffic Department, said here.

The tourists getting these temporary licenses would, however, be not eligible to drive heavy vehicles and three wheeler tuk-tuks, Amarasingha said. Currently, any tourists could have obtained a license at the Department’s Colombo suburban facility following the due process, he said, adding, the new arrangement is a more swift process where tourists can self drive.agencies