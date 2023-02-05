‘Sri Lanka must correct its errors and failures’

Colombo: Sri Lanka needs to rectify its “errors and failures” and review its strengths and gains as a nation, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday, as the country marked its 75th anniversary of independence at a critical time when it is reeling under an unprecedented economic crisis.

The main Independence Day event was attended by foreign dignitaries, including India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Wickremesinghe presided over the ceremony which featured a military parade with a 21-gun salute.

The celebrations happened despite criticism from Opposition groups who claimed the events costing Rupees 200 million were a waste as the island nation continues to grip in its worst economic crisis since gaining independence.

In his message, Wickremesinghe said: “Our 75th anniversary of independence from colonial rule is being observed during an extremely critical and challenging time in the country”. “However it presents an opportunity for us not only to review our strengths and gains as a nation but also to rectify our errors and failures,” he said. During mid-2022 Sri Lanka faced the worst economic crisis since independence which led to months-long public protests leading to a political crisis.

Shortages of essentials due to the forex crisis forced people onto the streets demanding the resignation of the then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Last year in April, Sri Lanka declared its first-ever debt default in its history.

Muraleedharan said he was happy to represent India at “friendly neighbour” Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. “This milestone coincides with 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries India is always a dependable partner and a reliable friend of Sri Lanka,” he tweeted.