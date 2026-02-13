Sri Lanka hammer Oman by 105 runs

Pallekele: Blazing fifties by Pavan Rathnayake and skipper Dasun Shanaka along with KusalMendis’ assured

half-century helped Sri Lanka register a statement 105-run win over Oman in their T20 World Cup Group B clash, here on Thursday.

Rathnayake (60 from 28 balls) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (50; 20b) returned to form, while Kusal (61; 45b) anchored

the innings with successive World Cup half-century as Sri Lanka piled up 225/5 -- their second

highest in T20 World Cup and the highest score of this tournament so far -- after Oman opted to bowl.

Oman’s chase never quite recovered from early setbacks as they wilted under scoreboard pressure to be restricted to 120/9.