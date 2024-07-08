S’pore approves 16 insects for human consumption

Singapore: Singapore’s food watchdog on Monday said it has approved some 16 species of insects like crickets, grasshoppers and locusts for human consumption, adding to the internationally-renowned menu of global foods including Chinese and Indian dishes in the multi-ethnic city-state.

The much-awaited announcement comes to the delight of industry players who have been gearing supply and catering in Singapore to insects grown in China, Thailand and Vietnam, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The approved insects include various species of crickets, grasshoppers, locusts, mealworms and silkworms.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that those intending to import or farm insects for human consumption or livestock feed must meet SFA’s guidelines, including providing documentary proof that the imported insects are farmed in regulated establishments with food safety controls and are not harvested from the wild.

Insects that are not on SFA’s list of 16 will have to undergo an evaluation to ensure that the species are safe to consume, the agency said.

Companies selling pre-packed food containing insects will also be required to label their packaging so that consumers can make informed decisions on whether to purchase the product.

Insect products will also be subject to food safety testing and those which are found to be non-compliant with the agency’s standards will not be allowed for sale, SFA said.

A UN report on the safety of lab-grown meats cites Singapore, the only country selling them, as a case study.

The SFA began public consultations on the possibility of allowing 16 species of insects for consumption in October 2022.

In April 2023, SFA said it would give the green light for these species to be consumed in the second half of 2023. This deadline was later pushed back further to the first half of 2024.

Reporting the announcement, the broadsheet said House of Seafood restaurant’s chief executive Francis Ng is cooking up a menu of 30 insect-infused dishes.

Of the 16 approved species, the restaurant will be offering superworms, crickets and silkworm pupae on its menu. The insects will be added to some of its seafood dishes, such as salted egg crab, for example.