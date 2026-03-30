Speech by Imran Khan’s son being ‘misrepresented’ to mislead public: KPK CM

Peshawar: Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday alleged that a recent speech by Kasim Khan, son of former prime minister Imran Khan, was being “deliberately misrepresented” by the government in an attempt to mislead the public.

Addressing a press conference, Afridi said that authorities were trying to shift blame for their economic failures onto Kasim to conceal their own incompetence.

“We have translated Kasim Khan’s speech into Urdu to present the facts before the nation,” Afridi stated.

He alleged that the speech was being “deliberately misrepresented” by the government in an attempt to mislead the public.

Highlighting international standards, the chief minister said that European countries require adherence to democracy, human rights, environmental protection, and transparent governance for trade relations.

He alleged that the current federal government was violating these principles while attempting to blame the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Afridi reiterated that Pakistan should qualify for the GSP Plus trade status and stressed the importance of meeting international benchmarks.

He further accused the ruling leadership of being “blinded by political hostility” towards 73-year-old Khan, claiming that the public no longer wishes to see them in power.