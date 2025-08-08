Spanish city bans on religious gatherings in public space

Madrid: Spain's government on Friday criticised a ban enacted in a southeastern town that prohibits religious gatherings in public sports centres, a measure that will mainly affect members of the town's Muslim community who in recent years have used the spaces to celebrate religious holidays.

The ban has since become a flashpoint. Its critics, including Spain's leftwing national government, have condemned the measure as discriminatory while some on the right are celebrating it as a means to uphold the nation's Christian culture.

Spain's Migration Minister Elma Saiz said on Friday the ban was “shameful,” and urged local leaders to “take a step back” and apologise to local residents.

Saiz told Spain's Antena 3 broadcaster that the measure is “attacking and harming people, citizens

who have been living for decades in our towns, in our cities, in our country, contributing and perfectly integrated without any problems of coexistence”.