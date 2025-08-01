Spain, Portugal battle wave of wildfires

Madrid: Thousands of firefighters in Spain and Portugal on Thursday battled an ongoing wave of wildfires, some of which have been burning for days as temperatures are expected to rise in the Iberian Peninsula.

In central Spain, firefighters and a special military unit worked overnight to control blazes in the province of Avila, focusing on confining a fire burning near the village of El Arenal, about 100 kms west of Madrid, emergency services said.

In the western province of Caceres, local authorities said firefighters had largely stabilised a fire that affected some 2,500 hectares. Most evacuation orders had been lifted, authorities said.