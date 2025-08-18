Spain deploys 500 more troops to battle wildfires

Lisbon: Spain is deploying a further 500 soldiers to battle wildfires that have torn through parched woodland during a prolonged spell of scorching weather, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday.

The decision to add to the more than 1,400 troops already on wildfire duty came as authorities struggled to contain

forest blazes, especially in the northwestern Galicia region, and awaited the arrival of promised aircraft reinforcements from other European countries.

Firefighters are tackling 12 major wildfires in Galicia, all of them near the city of Ourense, the head of the Galician regional government Alfonso Rueda told a press conference with Sánchez.

“Homes are still under threat so we have lockdowns in place and are carrying out evacuations,” Rueda said. Galicia has been battling the spreading flames for more than a week.

Temperatures in Spain could reach 45 degrees Celsius in some areas on Sunday, the Spanish national weather agency AEMET said.