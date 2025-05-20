Spain blocks over 65K Airbnb holiday listings

MADRID: Spain has ordered Airbnb to withdraw more than 65,000 listings for holiday rentals which it said violated existing rules from its platform as part of a general crackdown on a business blamed for contributing to the housing crisis in the country.

Most of the Airbnb listings to be blocked do not include their licence number, while others do not specify whether the owner was an individual or a corporation, the Consumer Rights Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy said his goal was to end the general “lack of control” and “illegality” in the holiday rental business.

“No more excuses. Enough with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing in our country,” he told reporters. Bustinduy said Madrid’s high court is backing the request to withdraw as many as 5,800 listings. Airbnb will appeal the decision, a spokesperson said.