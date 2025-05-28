SpaceX launches another Starship rocket

Texas: After back-to-back explosions, SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship again on Tuesdayevening, but fell short of the main objectives when the spacecraft tumbled out of control and broke apart.

The 123-metre rocket blasted off on its ninth demo from Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas. Residents voted this month to organise as an official city.

CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX hoped to release a series of mock satellites following liftoff, but that got nixed because the door failed to open all the way.

Then the spacecraft began spinning as it skimmed space toward an uncontrolled landing in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX later confirmed that the spacecraft experienced “a rapid unscheduled disassembly”, or burst apart. “Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test,” the company said in an online statement. Musk noted in a post on X it was a “big improvement” from the two previous demos, which ended in flaming debris over the Atlantic.

Despite the latest setback, he promised a faster launch pace moving forward, with a Starship soaring every three to four weeks for the next three flights.

It was the first time one of Musk’s Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster. There were no plans to catch the booster with giant chopsticks back at the launch pad, with the company instead pushing it to its limits.