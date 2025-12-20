South Sudanese army officer, soldiers arrested over death of UN member

Nairobi: A United Nations staff member was found dead in South Sudan days after being taken into custody by security personnel, the world body said in a statement.

Army Lt Lino Mariak Chol and two other soldiers were arrested after admitting to the killing and disclosing the whereabouts of the body, said Saninto Udol, a police spokesman. The body was found in a residential area on Thursday.

Bol Roch Mayol, a South Sudanese national, was taken from a UN vehicle by five South Sudanese soldiers Monday following a routine patrol to a displacement camp on the outskirts of the northern town of Wau. Mayol’s UN vehicle had stopped on the side of a road after getting a flat tire, Udol said.