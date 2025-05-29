South Korea’s Navy plane with 4 people onboard crashes on mountain in Pohang

Pohang: South Korea’s Navy patrol plane carrying four people crashed on a mountain in South Korea’s Pohang on Thursday, state media Yonhap reported, citing authorities. The crash happened at 1:50 pm (local time) and witnesses said that smoke was rising from the mountain. In a notice to reporters, the South Korea’s Navy stated, “A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons.”

South Korea’s Navy said that four people were travelling onboard the aircraft and said that they were carrying investigation into further details, including casualties, Yonhap News Agency reported. Fire authorities have been rushed to the site of the incident to extinguish the fire.