South Korea’s Lee at White House for talks after Trump blasts US ally

WASHINGTON/SEOUL: South Korea’s new President, Lee Jae Myung, arrived at the White House on Monday for talks hours after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Seoul and as conflict over defense spending and trade tests the two countries’ decades-old alliance.

The leaders were gearing up for their first summit when Trump criticized the South Korean government over its handling of investigations related to his

conservative predecessor’s December attempt to impose martial law.

The remarks cast a dark mood over high-stakes talks for Lee, who took office in June following a snap election that followed Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and removal.

South Korea’s economy relies heavily on the U.S., with Washington underwriting its security with troops and nuclear deterrence.

Trump has called Seoul a “money machine” that takes advantage of American military protection.

Lee wants to chart a balanced path of cooperation with the U.S., while avoiding antagonizing South Korea’s top trade

partner, China.agencies