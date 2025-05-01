South Korea’s acting leader Han resigns

Seoul: South Korea’s acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday he is resigning to take on “heavier responsibility” as expectation mounted he will run in next month’s presidential election.

Han has emerged as a potential conservative standard bearer as the main conservative People Power Party remains in disarray over the recent ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Observers expect Han to officially launch his presidential campaign on Friday.

“I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility,” Han said in a nationally televised announcement. “I’ve finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us.”

Han, who Yoon had appointed prime minister, the country’s No. 2 post, is expected to align with the People Power Party to launch a unified conservative campaign against liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung, observers say.

Who is Han?

Han, 75, is a career bureaucrat with about 40 years of public service and a Harvard doctorate in economics.