South Korean leader says he asked Xi to act as mediator on North’s issues

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to serve as a mediator to help resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis and ease animosities between the two Koreas.

He said he made the request when the two leaders met for a summit earlier this week.

Speaking with reporters travelling with him on the Shanghai leg of his China trip, Lee cited Xi as replying that patience was needed on North Korean issues during their Monday summit in Beijing.

“We’re making efforts but all our channels (with North Korea) are completely blocked so we can’t communicate at all. I told him it would be good for China to play the role of a mediator for peace,” Lee said in televised comments. “President Xi appraised our efforts and said we need to be patient.”

China is North Korea’s biggest trading partner and major diplomatic backer. South Korea and the US have repeatedly asked China to use its unique influence to persuade North Korea to resume long-dormant diplomacy or denuclearise.

China has urged all parties involved in North Korean issues to exercise restraint, and in recent years repeatedly blocked the US and others’ attempts to toughen sanctions on North Korea despite its weapons tests banned under UN resolutions.

North Korea has refused to engage in dialogue with South Korea and the US and has taken steps to expand its nuclear arsenal since its leader Kim Jong Un’s high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019.

Since taking office last June, Lee’s liberal government has been pushing hard to reopen talks with North Korea, but Pyongyang has largely ignored Lee’s overture. In July, Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, said the Lee government’s “blind trust” in South Korea’s alliance with the US and hostility toward North Korea made it no different from its conservative predecessor.agencies