South Korean lawmakers seek independent probe

SEOUL: South Korean opposition parties introduced a bill Thursday calling for an independent investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief martial law declaration, as thousands of his supporters and critics held tense rallies near his residence ahead of his potential detention.

The bill, jointly submitted by six parties, including the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, proposes that a special prosecutor investigate whether Yoon’s martial law decree on December 3 constituted an attempted rebellion.

The bill also calls for an investigation into opposition claims that Yoon sought to provoke a clash with North Korea by allegedly flying drones over Pyongyang or discussing the possibility of shooting down trash-laden balloons launched from North Korea across the border, to justify a power grab at home. Yoon’s lawyers and the South Korean military have denied the suspicions.

Yoon remained holed up at his official residence in the capital city of Seoul, where the presidential security service has fortified the grounds with barbed wire and rows of vehicles blocking the roads, anticipating another attempt by law enforcement to detain him after last week’s failed effort.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, leading a joint investigation with police and the military, has pledged to work with police to make a more forceful effort to detain Yoon. It has warned that members of the presidential security staff could be arrested if they obstruct attempts to apprehend the embattled president.

Yoon’s lawyers argued against bringing him to custody, claiming he isn’t a threat to flee or destroy evidence. They claimed that images of him being dragged out in handcuffs could spark a “civil war” in the divided country.

At a press conference, Yoon’s lawyer criticised the anti-corruption office’s efforts to detain him.

