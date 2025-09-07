South Korea reaches deal with US on release of workers in Georgia plant

Seoul: More than 300 South Korean workers detained following a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia will be released and brought home, the South Korean government announced Sunday.

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said that South Korea and the US had finalised negotiations on the workers’ release.

He said South Korea plans to send a chartered plane to bring the workers home as soon as remaining administrative steps are completed.

US immigration authorities said Friday they detained 475 people, most of them South Korean nationals, when hundreds of federal agents raided

Hyundai’s sprawling manufacturing site in Georgia where the Korean

automaker Hyundai makes electric vehicles.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun later said that more than 300 South Koreans were among the detained.

The operation was the latest in a long line of workplace raids conducted as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

But the one on Thursday is especially distinct because of its large size and the fact that it targeted a manufacturing site state officials have long called Georgia’s largest economicdevelopment project.