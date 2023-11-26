South Korea, Japan and China agree to resume trilateral summit, but without specific date

SEOUL: Meeting for the first time in about four years, the top diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China agreed Sunday to revive cooperation among the Asian neighbours and resume their leaders’ trilateral summit but without a specific timing.

Closely linked economically and culturally with one another, the three countries together account for about 25 per cent of the global gross domestic product. But efforts to boost cooperation have often hit a snag because of a mix of issues including historical disputes stemming from Japan’s wartime aggression and the strategic competition between China and the United States.

“We three ministers agreed to restore and normalize three-nation cooperation at an early date,” South Korean Foreign Minister told reporters after his meeting with Japan’s Yoko Kamikawa and China’s Wang Yi in Busan, South Korea.

Park said the three ministers affirmed an earlier agreement by lower-level officials to restart the summit “at the earliest mutually convenient time” and agreed to expedite preparations for the meeting. Kamikawa separately said the ministers agreed to speed up their work to achieve the summit “at an early and appropriate timing.”

The three ministers also agreed to push for diverse cooperation projects in areas such as people-to-people exchange, trade, technology, public health, sustainable development and security, according to South Korean and Japanese statements.

The lack of an agreement on the timing for the trilateral summit would suggest the top-level gathering won’t likely happen this year as South Korea, the chair of the next summit, had hoped, observers say.

Since they held their first stand-alone, trilateral summit in 2008, the leaders of the three countries had been supposed to meet annually. Instead, the summit has been suspended or stalled since 2019. The meeting Sunday was also the first of since 2019.

South Korea and Japan are key US military allies, hosting a total of 80,000 American troops on their territories. Their recent push to beef up a trilateral security cooperation with the US has angered China, which is extremely sensitive to any moves it perceives as seeking to contain its rise to dominance in Asia.