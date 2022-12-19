South African President Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC leader

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as President of the ruling African National Congress in a party leadership contest here on Monday, days after he escaped impeachment proceedings over an alleged money laundering scandal.

Ramaphosa, 70, beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, by garnering a majority of the votes cast by thousands of delegates from the African National Congress (ANC) branches across the country who had gathered at the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg since Friday.

Mkhize had been removed from his position as minister after it was alleged that he played a role in a multi-million-rand fraud committed by his associates during the Covid-19 pandemic.