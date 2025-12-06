South Africa brace up for ‘hungry’ India

Visakhapatnam: South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke understands that India will come hard at them in the series-deciding third ODI here, but is banking on their balanced batting side to overcome the challenge.

“We’re going to have to play good cricket against a really good side. We know that they’re going to be really hungry to win. It’s a must-win game, so it’s going to be a really good contest,” said Breetzke on the eve of the third ODI.

The 27-year-old batter took heart from the fight South Africa’s middle and lower-order showed in the last two matches.

For him, the presence of handy batters like Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch down the order was a boon.

“We’ve got a nice balance in our side with a couple of guys who are proper batters, and then you’ve got powerhouses like (Dewald) Brevis, (Marco) Jansen and Corbin (Bosch) that can change the game on its head. So I think we complement each other really well, and there’s a lot of confidence in the batting group,” he said.