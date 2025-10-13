South Afrcia: 42 killed in bus crash in mountainous region

Johannesburg: At least 42 people were killed in a bus crash in a mountainous region of northern South Africa, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened on Sunday on the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt, around 400 kilometres (248 miles) north of the capital, Pretoria.

Simon Zwane, a Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, told South Africa’s News24 news outlet that authorities had confirmed 42 fatalities but were still verifying the number of dead and injured.

The bus veered off the road along a steep mountain pass and plunged into an embankment, the provincial government said.