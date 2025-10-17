Sonal takes oath as CM of Nepal’s Madhesh Province

Kathmandu: Jitendra Prasad Sonal took oath as chief minister of Nepal’s Madhesh Province on Thursday.

Sonal, a leader of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), was appointed the chief minister on Wednesday with the support of 56 provincial assembly

members out of a total of 107 members, according to official sources.

At a ceremony held at the provincial chief’s office in Janakpurdham, provincial head Sumitra Subedi Bhandari administered the oath of office and

secrecy to Sonal.

Similarly, two newly-appointed ministers of Madhesh Province government have taken the oath of office and secrecy.