Son of Norway’s crown princess arrested before his trial on rape
Oslo: The eldest son of Norway’s crown princess has been arrested, just before his trial opens on charges including rape in a
case that has been an embarrassment to the royal family, police said Monday.
Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening and is accused of assault, threats with a knife and violation of a
restraining order, police said in a statement.
They requested four week’s detention on grounds of risk of reoffending. His lawyers couldn’t immediately be
reached for comment.agencies
