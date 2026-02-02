Son of Norway’s crown princess arrested before his trial on rape

Oslo: The eldest son of Norway’s crown princess has been arrested, just before his trial opens on charges including rape in a

case that has been an embarrassment to the royal family, police said Monday.

Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening and is accused of assault, threats with a knife and violation of a

restraining order, police said in a statement.

They requested four week’s detention on grounds of risk of reoffending. His lawyers couldn’t immediately be

reached for comment.agencies