Son of late dictator Gadhafi killed in Libya

CAIRO: Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of Libya’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, was killed in the northern African country, Libyan officials said Tuesday. The 53-year-old was killed in the town Zintan, 136 kilometers (85 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli, according to Libyan’s chief prosecutor’s office.

The office said in a statement that an initial investigation found that Seif al-Islam was shot to death.agencies